Palace, Leicester, Liverpool and West Brom to compete in Asia Trophy

Crystal Palace, Leicester, Liverpool and West Brom will compete in the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong in July.

The Premier League and Hong Kong Football Association announced the teams' participation in the July 19 and July 22 tournament at Hong Kong Stadium on Thursday.

Liverpool, who qualified for the Champions League by finishing fourth as Chelsea succeeded Leicester as champions, will be taking part in the biennial tournament for a second time, 10 years after their first participation.

And Leicester, Palace and West Brom will take part for the first time in a tournament which is conducted under Premier League rules and with Premier League match officials.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.