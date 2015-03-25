 
Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to be like Gerrard

30 May 2017 09:16
Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dreams of having a Stevie G role.

"Playing for a team like Arsenal, it ends up being more of a right-wing job," he told BT Sport.

"I get the ball from deeper and that plays into my hands more.

"At the end of the day, it's given me minutes and I'm not one to complain.

"But, the centre-mid role. I've always wanted to be Steven Gerrard, so I've still got a hope of that!"

The 23-year-old has regularly been linked with a possible move to Liverpool in the last couple of years.

Comments like this will only reignite those rumours as Jurgen Klopp prepares his summer shopping list.

Source: DSG

