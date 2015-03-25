Oxlade-Chamberlain move to Liverpool unlikely now





It was rumoured that he could be on his way to Liverpool, with the Reds having reportedly made contact with the Gunners regarding the possibility of signing the 23-year-old.





But now it depends upon whether Arsene Wenger can find a role for Oxlade-Chamberlain in the centre of midfield. If not, then its quite possible he will be on his way north.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is willing to sign a new contract with Arsenal if he is given more opportunities to play a central midfield role at the club.

Source: DSG

