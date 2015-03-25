 
Oxlade-Chamberlain keen to secure regular spot in Liverpool team

07 November 2017 05:24

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is keen to secure a regular first-team spot after patiently waiting for his chance.

The summer signing scored on his first Premier League start for the club in Saturday's 4-1 win at West Ham.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has now started back-to-back games for the first time since joining from Arsenal, having been in the team for the Champions League win over Maribor, and wants that run to continue.

"It's never easy coming into a new team with as much quality as we've got here. It takes time to settle in and learn a new formation and style of play," he told liverpoolfc.com.

"I've had to be patient. I'd have liked to have played as much as I can, that's natural.

"The only thing I can do when I get the chance is try to impress and help the team to win, with goals and creating chances.

"I'm going to keep trying to do that and keep pushing for starting places, just as everyone else will. That's the best thing - competition for places.

"The most important thing is that we're winning. I'm happy with the result and obviously it was nice to start as well."

While Oxlade-Chamberlain is concentrating on nailing down a first-team place, Liverpool's Under-17 World Cup winner with England Rhian Brewster hopes to inspire the next generation of youngsters.

The teenager, who was top scorer at last month's tournament in India, wants to follow in the footsteps of his heroes and be a role model and an inspiration for other youngsters.

"I want to be a legend for young people, like Suarez and Thierry Henry were for me," he said in a video posted on Facebook.

"I want people to look up to me. I was young once, so I know what it's like to look up to people."

Source: PA

