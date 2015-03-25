Oxford Utd V Walsall at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

Christian Ribeiro and Jon Obika set for Oxford returnsChristian Ribeiro and Jon Obika could return when Oxford play Walsall in Sky Bet League One.Striker Obika is almost certain to be included in the squad, but U's boss Pep Clotet may opt for caution over defender Ribeiro following his knee injury.Striker Agon Mehmeti is nearing full fitness, but full-back Dwight Tiendalli (hamstring) is still out.Defender John Mousinho was granted paternity leave earlier this week but could play after the birth of his daughter on Monday.Walsall boss Jon Whitney has a selection headache for the trip.Reece Flanagan, Zeli Ismail, Liam Roberts and Maz Kouyhar all made their first starts of the season in the Saddlers' 3-1 EFL Trophy victory over West Brom on Tuesday.Burnley loanee Dan Agyei is pushing to start again after being left on the bench for the 1-1 draw against Peterborough last week.Walsall are yet to win away in the league this year with their last victory on the road coming on Boxing Day 2016.

Source: PAR

