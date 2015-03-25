Oxford Utd V Shrewsbury at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Oxford duo set to return for Shrewsbury clashWes Thomas and Marvin Johnson could feature when Oxford host Shrewsbury seeking to end the visitors' 100 per cent record in League One.Johnson missed the 1-0 loss to Scunthorpe with a hamstring problem and Thomas went off with a slight strain, but both returned to training this week.Midfielder Ivo Pekalski is expected to be out until 2018 with a knee injury.Defenders Charlie Raglan (ankle) and Sam Long (knee) both miss the Shrewsbury game.Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst could call on two new signings as his team look to maintain their perfect start to the league season.Norwich midfielder Ben Godfrey signed on a six-month loan deal on Thursday, joining fellow new boy Omar Beckles at the club.Godfrey joins fellow Canaries Ebou Adams and Carlton Morris who were already on loan at Shrewsbury.Defender Beckles signed from League Two Accrington on Tuesday on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker