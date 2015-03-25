Oxford Utd V Shrewsbury at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

Wes Thomas and Marvin Johnson could feature when Oxford host Shrewsbury seeking to end the visitors' 100 per cent record in League One.
Johnson missed the 1-0 loss to Scunthorpe with a hamstring problem and Thomas went off with a slight strain, but both returned to training this week.
Midfielder Ivo Pekalski is expected to be out until 2018 with a knee injury.
Defenders Charlie Raglan (ankle) and Sam Long (knee) both miss the Shrewsbury game.
Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst could call on two new signings as his team look to maintain their perfect start to the league season.
Norwich midfielder Ben Godfrey signed on a six-month loan deal on Thursday, joining fellow new boy Omar Beckles at the club.
Godfrey joins fellow Canaries Ebou Adams and Carlton Morris who were already on loan at Shrewsbury.
Defender Beckles signed from League Two Accrington on Tuesday on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
