 
  1. Football
  2. Oxford United

Oxford Utd V Rotherham at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

19 October 2017 02:43
Rothwell available for Oxford's clash with Rotherham after serving one-match ban

Midfielder Joe Rothwell could return following a one-match suspension when Oxford face fellow League One promotion hopefuls Rotherham.

Rothwell missed Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Charlton which saw striker Jon Obika return as a substitute following a groin problem.

Midfielder Rob Hall is expected to be fit after a groin strain.

Striker Gino van Kessel (hamstring) and defender Dwight Tiendalli (hamstring) have been absent in recent weeks and could miss out again.

Rotherham captain Lee Frecklington and fellow midfielder Jon Taylor will both return to contention following injury.

Frecklington has missed the last two games due to a back problem, while a knee injury has kept Taylor sidelined for six matches.

Midfielder Darren Potter is still unavailable due to a heel injury sustained in the recent win at Rochdale but boss Paul Warne has no new injury or suspension worries.

Warne has hinted at changes following the midweek defeat at AFC Wimbledon, with midfielder Joe Newell, defender Semi Ajayi and striker Jonson Clarke-Harris among those pushing for recalls.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the