Oxford Utd V Rotherham at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

Midfielder Joe Rothwell could return following a one-match suspension when Oxford face fellow League One promotion hopefuls Rotherham.
Rothwell missed Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Charlton which saw striker Jon Obika return as a substitute following a groin problem.
Midfielder Rob Hall is expected to be fit after a groin strain.
Striker Gino van Kessel (hamstring) and defender Dwight Tiendalli (hamstring) have been absent in recent weeks and could miss out again.
Rotherham captain Lee Frecklington and fellow midfielder Jon Taylor will both return to contention following injury.
Frecklington has missed the last two games due to a back problem, while a knee injury has kept Taylor sidelined for six matches.
Midfielder Darren Potter is still unavailable due to a heel injury sustained in the recent win at Rochdale but boss Paul Warne has no new injury or suspension worries.
Warne has hinted at changes following the midweek defeat at AFC Wimbledon, with midfielder Joe Newell, defender Semi Ajayi and striker Jonson Clarke-Harris among those pushing for recalls.
