Oxford Utd V Northampton at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

09 November 2017 04:25
Pep Clotet could shuffle the pack as Oxford aim to end winless run

Oxford boss Pep Clotet will seek to find a winning formula for the League One clash with Northampton.

Ricardinho missed the loss at Fleetwood and FA Cup defeat to Port Vale, but the left-back could return following his calf problem.

Winger Rob Hall could be in contention to start after returning from a groin problem as a substitute against Vale.

Oxford have gone five games without a win, including the midweek Checkatrade Trophy loss to MK Dons.

Northampton are monitoring the fitness of Sam Hoskins and John-Joe O'Toole.

Both players are nursing injuries from the goalless draw with Scunthorpe in the FA Cup last weekend. Striker Hoskins is rated at 50/50 with a muscle strain while midfielder O'Toole has an ankle problem but it is hoped he will be available.

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink remains without Aaron Phillips (thigh), Leon Barnett (Achilles) and Alex Revell (groin) and has seen his squad trimmed further by the international call-up for midfielder Regan Poole (Wales Under-21s).

However, Matt Crooks and Brendan Moloney could be available for selection after recovering from knee injuries.

Source: PAR

