Oxford Utd V Milton Keynes Dons at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

Oxford without injured Joe Rothwell for visit of MK DonsJoe Rothwell will be absent for Oxford's Sky Bet League One clash with MK Dons after sustaining an injury at the weekend.The midfielder was substituted in the 10th minute of Saturday's defeat at Bradford and could be sidelined for several weeks with a suspected torn hamstring.U's boss Pep Clotet remains without Swedish midfielder Ivo Pekalski and forward Rob Hall (both knee) but Albanian striker Agon Mehmeti is pushing for a start after returning from a hamstring problem as a substitute against the Bantams.United captain Curtis Nelson is expected to miss the rest of the campaign with an Achilles injury.MK Dons will be without suspended duo Joe Walsh and Osman Sow for the trip.Both players were sent off in the first half of Saturday's clash with Peterborough - Walsh for a last-man challenge on Jack Marriott and Sow for what was adjudged to be high feet.However, Robbie Neilson's nine men held on for a stunning 1-0 win and will travel with confidence.Scott Golbourne (hip) and Ousseynou Cisse (knee) made welcome returns to the Dons' starting XI on Saturday after injury and should continue.

Source: PAR

