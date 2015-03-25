 
Oxford Utd V Gillingham at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

07 September 2017 12:13
Dwight Tiendalli ruled out for Oxford

Oxford's Dwight Tiendalli has been ruled out of the Sky Bet League One clash with Gillingham.

Tiendelli, whose career has been decimated over the last two years by knee and thigh injuries, damaged his hamstring at MK Dons and has been ruled out for three to four weeks.

John Mousinho and Alex Mowatt come into contention for the match at Kassam Stadium.

The midfield duo were not considered against the Dons after signing on transfer deadline day but are now available.

Gillingham defender Gabriel Zakuani will be assessed after returning from international duty with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Centre-half Max Ehmer missed the home defeat by Shrewsbury with a back problem but has resumed light training.

Striker Josh Parker has netted two goals in his last two appearances so could come into contention as the Gills search for a first League One victory.

Defender Bradley Garmston (calf) continues his recovery, but Aaron Morris (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Source: PAR

