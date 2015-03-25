 
Oxford Utd V Doncaster at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

08 December 2017 12:33
Oxford midfielder James Henry a doubt for Doncaster clash

Oxford are sweating on the fitness of James Henry for the visit of Doncaster.

Henry, who is an ever-present in League One this season, has a knee problem picked up in the Checkatrade Trophy win at Gillingham in the week and is a doubt.

Xemi Fernandez will return to the fray after a one-match suspension and he is battling Ryan Ledson for a spot in midfield.

Wes Thomas should be recalled after his midweek rest but Joe Rothwell (hamstring) and Ivo Pekalski (knee) are still injured.

Doncaster will be without Matty Blair for the trip.

Blair came off at half-time of Sunday's 3-0 win against Scunthorpe with a calf injury and boss Darren Ferguson said he will miss the next two games.

Ferguson is boosted by the return of Alfie May, who has returned to the squad following a groin injury and he could start on the bench.

Alex Kiwomya has overcome illness and should also be back in contention.

Source: PAR

