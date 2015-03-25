 
  1. Football
  2. Oxford United

Oxford Utd V Charlton at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

16 October 2017 06:13
Oxford boss Pep Clotet could named unchanged team for Charlton clash

Oxford boss Pep Clotet is likely to resist making many changes when his side seek a fourth straight League One win on Tuesday night against Charlton.

Alex Mowatt could be pushing for a starting place after scoring the decisive goal in Saturday's 1-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

Striker Gino van Kessel missed the Rovers victory with a hamstring injury and could be out again.

Striker Jonathan Obika (groin), defender Dwight Tiendalli (hamstring) and midfielder Rob Hall (groin) have been absent in recent weeks.

Charlton manager Karl Robinson will consider shuffling his pack despite Saturday's 1-0 victory over Doncaster.

Chris Solly is among those who could be rested ahead of a second game in quick succession, having only just returned from injury.

If he starts, Naby Sarr will be vying with Ezri Konsa to play alongside Patrick Bauer in central defence.

Mark Marshall could also return following a tight groin, but Harry Lennon, Lewis Page, and Jason Pearce remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the