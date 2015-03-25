Oxford Utd V Charlton at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Oxford boss Pep Clotet could named unchanged team for Charlton clashOxford boss Pep Clotet is likely to resist making many changes when his side seek a fourth straight League One win on Tuesday night against Charlton.Alex Mowatt could be pushing for a starting place after scoring the decisive goal in Saturday's 1-0 win at Bristol Rovers.Striker Gino van Kessel missed the Rovers victory with a hamstring injury and could be out again.Striker Jonathan Obika (groin), defender Dwight Tiendalli (hamstring) and midfielder Rob Hall (groin) have been absent in recent weeks.Charlton manager Karl Robinson will consider shuffling his pack despite Saturday's 1-0 victory over Doncaster.Chris Solly is among those who could be rested ahead of a second game in quick succession, having only just returned from injury.If he starts, Naby Sarr will be vying with Ezri Konsa to play alongside Patrick Bauer in central defence.Mark Marshall could also return following a tight groin, but Harry Lennon, Lewis Page, and Jason Pearce remain sidelined.

