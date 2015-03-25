Oxford Utd V Bradford at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

Oxford still waiting on Tiendalli fitnessDwight Tiendalli is set to be absent again for Oxford's Sky Bet League One clash with Bradford.The defender injured his hamstring against MK Dons on September 2 and has not played since, with initial reports suggesting he will be missing for around a month.Curtis Nelson made a successful comeback from a knee injury in the 3-0 victory over Gillingham and will continue in the heart of defence.Deadline day signing Alex Mowatt made his debut against the Gills as a second-half substitute and is an option to start, while fellow new recruit Agon Mehmeti also comes into contention.Stuart McCall will look to keep majority of his starting line-up intact from Saturday's impressive 3-1 away victory at Peterborough.The Bradford boss has to make at least one change, though, after Adam Chicksen picked up a one-match ban for his stoppage-time red card at ABAX Stadium.Tom Field is likely to replace the left-back, which he did earlier in the season when Chicksen was ruled out with a head injury.Striker Paul Taylor, who made his debut as a substitute at former club Peterborough, is pushing for a starting place alongside Northern Ireland internationals Adam Thompson and Shay McCartan.

Source: PAR

