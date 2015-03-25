Oxford Utd V Bradford at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

Dwight Tiendalli is set to be absent again for Oxford's Sky Bet League One clash with Bradford.
The defender injured his hamstring against MK Dons on September 2 and has not played since, with initial reports suggesting he will be missing for around a month.
Curtis Nelson made a successful comeback from a knee injury in the 3-0 victory over Gillingham and will continue in the heart of defence.
Deadline day signing Alex Mowatt made his debut against the Gills as a second-half substitute and is an option to start, while fellow new recruit Agon Mehmeti also comes into contention.
Stuart McCall will look to keep majority of his starting line-up intact from Saturday's impressive 3-1 away victory at Peterborough.
The Bradford boss has to make at least one change, though, after Adam Chicksen picked up a one-match ban for his stoppage-time red card at ABAX Stadium.
Tom Field is likely to replace the left-back, which he did earlier in the season when Chicksen was ruled out with a head injury.
Striker Paul Taylor, who made his debut as a substitute at former club Peterborough, is pushing for a starting place alongside Northern Ireland internationals Adam Thompson and Shay McCartan.
