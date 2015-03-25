Oxford Utd V Blackpool at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

Oxford lose Ricardinho as ban rules Brazilian out of Blackpool gameOxford will be without left-back Ricardinho for the visit of Blackpool in League One as he starts a three-match ban following his late red card against MK Dons.Dwight Tiendalli, who was summoned off the bench in the 3-1 win following the Brazilian's dismissal, is set to start in his place.United have also added to their defensive ranks with the signing of Rob Dickie from Reading, but it remains to be seen if the 21-year-old centre-back will make his debut this weekend.Boss Pep Clotet is still without captain Curtis Nelson (Achilles), Joe Rothwell (hamstring), Rob Hall and Ivo Pekalski (both knee).Blackpool will stick with Christoffer Mafoumbi as their goalkeeper.The Congo international started his first League One game in the 2-1 victory over Rochdale and impressed manager Gary Bowyer sufficiently to keep his place ahead of Ryan Allsop.Midfielder Sean Longstaff was due to return to Newcastle this weekend but has had his loan deal extended by the Seasiders.Andy Taylor, Mark Cullen and Kyle Vassell (all hamstring) will be missing, along with Armand Gnanduillet, Max Clayton and Jim McAlister, while Callum Cooke is a doubt having come off against Rochdale with a knock.

Source: PAR

