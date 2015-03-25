 
  1. Football
  2. Oxford United

Oxford Utd V Blackpool at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

05 January 2018 01:15
Oxford lose Ricardinho as ban rules Brazilian out of Blackpool game

Oxford will be without left-back Ricardinho for the visit of Blackpool in League One as he starts a three-match ban following his late red card against MK Dons.

Dwight Tiendalli, who was summoned off the bench in the 3-1 win following the Brazilian's dismissal, is set to start in his place.

United have also added to their defensive ranks with the signing of Rob Dickie from Reading, but it remains to be seen if the 21-year-old centre-back will make his debut this weekend.

Boss Pep Clotet is still without captain Curtis Nelson (Achilles), Joe Rothwell (hamstring), Rob Hall and Ivo Pekalski (both knee).

Blackpool will stick with Christoffer Mafoumbi as their goalkeeper.

The Congo international started his first League One game in the 2-1 victory over Rochdale and impressed manager Gary Bowyer sufficiently to keep his place ahead of Ryan Allsop.

Midfielder Sean Longstaff was due to return to Newcastle this weekend but has had his loan deal extended by the Seasiders.

Andy Taylor, Mark Cullen and Kyle Vassell (all hamstring) will be missing, along with Armand Gnanduillet, Max Clayton and Jim McAlister, while Callum Cooke is a doubt having come off against Rochdale with a knock.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.