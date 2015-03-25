 
Oxford Utd V AFC Wimbledon at The Kassam Stadium : Match Preview

05 October 2017 12:40
Gino van Kessel available for date with Dons

Oxford will have striker Gino van Kessel available ahead of international duty for the Sky Bet League One match against AFC Wimbledon.

The on-loan Slavia Prague forward, who scored in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy draw with Brighton Under-21s, has delayed his departure to join up with the Curacao national team.

Defender Canice Carroll is is away with the Republic of Ireland under-19 squad, but striker Jon Obika could be available again after a groin problem.

Dutch defender Dwight Tiendalli is closing in on a return from a hamstring injury, while midfielder Rob Hall will be assessed on a groin strain.

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley is expected to bring back in his senior players after a young side beat Tottenham Under-21s 4-3 in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday.

Midfielder Liam Trotter and forward Lyle Taylor both came off the bench, while fellow substitute Dean Parrett netted a stoppage-time winner against his former club.

Welsh defender Jonathan Meades has stepped up his rehabilitation following a long-term knee problem, so is close to being back in contention.

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah, though, continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Source: PAR

