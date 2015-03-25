Oxford Utd 3-0 AFC Wimbledon - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Wes Thomas inspires Oxford's comfortable win over WimbledonWes Thomas scored a brilliant centre-forward's goal as Oxford United carried on from where they left off last week by beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium.Playing on his own up front, Thomas took Jack Payne's pass in his stride after 12 minutes and bamboozled the Dons' two centre-halves before firing a low-left-footed drive past goalkeeper George Long from 18 yards.Thomas had also opened the scoring for Oxford in their stunning 4-1 win at Peterborough the previous Saturday.The U's made it two in the 48th minute when James Henry's right-wing cross was just too high for Thomas, but Brazilian left back Ricardinho lashed the ball home for his first goal for the club.Substitute Xemi Fernandez made it 3-0 from close range with five minutes remaining, following up after Long saved Henry's drive.Cody McDonald saw his header tipped over the bar by Simon Eastwood but Dons ended well beaten and have now gone four league games without a win on the bounce.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.