 
  1. Football
  2. Oxford United

Oxford Utd 1-0 Doncaster - 09-Dec-2017 : Match Report

09 December 2017 05:34
Ruffels late show lifts Oxford to victory over Doncaster

Oxford ended a run of three successive home defeats in all competitions as Josh Ruffels' last-gasp strike lifted the U's to a 1-0 win over Doncaster at the Kassam Stadium.

It seemed the hosts were going to rue Jack Payne's missed penalty in the 79th minute but, deep into added-on time, Ruffels spared his team-mate's blushes with a superb long-range strike.

Oxford thought they should have been awarded a spot-kick early on for a foul on Wes Thomas while James Henry's first-time effort forced Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor to tip round the post.

At the other end, Tommy Rowe and Andy Butler might have done better with headers from set-pieces.

Doncaster's best chance came when Rowe's shot just before the hour mark hit the right post and rolled along the goal-line.

Oxford were gifted a golden opportunity to break the deadlock when Payne was brought down by Andy Butler just inches inside the box.

Payne picked himself up to take the spot-kick, but struck it too close to Lawlor, who saved well to his left.

It looked like the spoils would be shared but midfielder Ruffels hit a low left-footed drive from 25 yards that beat Lawlor at his left post in the sixth minute of injury-time, handing Oxford a victory that moved them up to eighth, five points adrift of a League One play-off spot.

Source: PA

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.