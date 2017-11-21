 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Oumar Niasse charged with simulation by FA over controversial penalty

21 November 2017 11:29

Everton striker Oumar Niasse has been charged with simulation by the Football Association after he won a controversial penalty in Saturday’s Premier League draw at Crystal Palace.

Niasse went down inside the Palace box with referee Anthony Taylor deeming the Senegal international had been fouled by Eagles defender Scott Dann.

Dann himself reacted angrily over the decision which saw Leighton Baines tuck away the resulting penalty to cancel out Wilfried Zaha’s early opener for the hosts.

Dann said after the game that Niasse, who drew Everton level for a second time with an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, had “conned the referee” and now the FA has announced that the player has been charged.

“Everton’s Oumar Niasse has been charged for ‘Successful Deception of a Match Official’ following the game against Crystal Palace on 18 November 2017,” a statement on their website read.

Niasse could become the first Premier League player to be hit with a retrospective ban for diving following the introduction of the new law at the start of the season.

But the 27-year-old will only be handed a two-match suspension if the panel which convenes to oversee his case unanimously agree that Niasse was guilty of the offence.

“It is alleged he committed an act of simulation which led to a penalty being awarded in the 5th minute of the game,” the FA statement continued.

The Everton striker scored his side’s second equaliser in the 2-2 draw (Steven Paston/PA Wire)

“He has until 6pm on 21 November 2017 to respond.

“Incidents which suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation are referred to a panel consisting of one ex-match official, one ex-manager and one ex-player.

“Each panel member will be asked to review all available video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it was an offence of ‘successful deception of a match official’.

“Only in circumstances where the panel are unanimous would the FA issue a charge.”

Niasse defended himself following the incident and told the Liverpool Echo he would be “shocked” to be charged – although he does now have a case to answer.

The forward was out of favour at the start of the campaign but, with the Toffees struggling for results, he has now scored five goals in seven appearances this season.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

