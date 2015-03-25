O'Neill says his best players should be ranked alongside Northern Ireland greats

Certain players in Northern Ireland's squad should be recognised as some of the best the country has ever produced, boss Michael O'Neill has said.

A point against Czech Republic in Belfast on Monday will guarantee second place for the Northern Irish in their World Cup qualifying group, which will probably be enough to ensure they have a play-off to reach the World Cup in Russia next summer.

Having made the knock-out phase at Euro 2016, O'Neill's team could become the first in the nation's history to make successive major tournaments, a huge achievement for a country whose only previous participation at such events came at the 1958, 1982 and 1986 World Cups.

It is for such a reason that O'Neill thinks his leading players like Steven Davis and Jonny Evans must be considered alongside the likes of George Best, Pat Jennings and Danny Blanchflower.

"My real satisfaction in all of this is for our players, particularly those close to 100 caps, to get the opportunity to go to a World Cup. It's phenomenal, particularly off the back of the Euros," O'Neill said.

"We'll talk about the great players and who's Northern Ireland's greatest player but when you view players based on their international careers, you'll find some players in our squad will have international careers that will rank up with the best ever players that have played for Northern Ireland."

A sell-out crowd will arrive at Windsor Park on Monday evening hoping to witness their side take a significant stride on the road to Russia.

While urging those due to attend to inspire his players to the all-important result, O'Neill has also been eager to stress that there will still be work to do whatever the outcome.

Only the eight best second-placed teams progress to November's play-offs, where a country like Northern Ireland would likely face a difficult two-legged assignment based on the fact the draw is seeded.

"We have to be realistic, we've nothing to celebrate just yet," O'Neill stressed.

"We have to play a play-off game, there's a lot more football to be played. If we do get second place it's a fantastic achievement, but it doesn't guarantee us a place in Russia, the players know that and I know that."

Northern Ireland have risen to 23rd in the world rankings having followed up their success at the Euros by taking 16 points from a possible 21 in this qualification campaign.

They have kept six clean sheets from seven in that time - a figure only England could match after the equivalent number of fixtures - and O'Neill has seen improvement 12 months on from the day they began their campaign.

"We're a small country and to be where we are in the rankings and in terms of qualification, I think the players deserve enormous credit," he added.

"The biggest challenge after France was to maintain (our levels) but I think we've actually brought it on a level."

Source: PA

