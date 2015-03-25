 
Oldham V Wigan at SportsDirect.com Park : Match Preview

17 August 2017 08:38
Dan Gardner set for long-awaited Oldham debut

Dan Gardner is available to finally make his Oldham debut when they face unbeaten Wigan.

The midfielder was Latics' first signing of the summer but was sent off in the final game of last season for Chesterfield so has been banned for the first three fixtures of this campaign.

He is likely to be one of several changes for a side that have lost their opening three contests, with Belgian winger Gyamfi Kyeremeh also waiting on a debut having been an unused substitute at Walsall.

Neither Paul Green nor Ryan Flynn (both Achilles) were involved in the Midlands and both are doubtful again.

Callum Elder will complete his three-match suspension when Wigan look to maintain their 100 per cent start.

The on-loan Leicester left-back earned his ban when dismissed at MK Dons, though boss Paul Cook insisted the performance of Reece James against Bury last weekend meant Elder would not have featured even if free from suspension.

James made his first league start in 19 months against the Shakers following foot and ankle issues.

As ever, the fitness of Nick Powell (hamstring) will be assessed, Shaun MacDonald (leg break) and Craig Morgan (hip) will miss out and the transfer-listed Max Power remains omitted, with Wigan hopeful he will follow Omar Bogle, signed by Cardiff on Thursday, out of the door.

