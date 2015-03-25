Oldham V Shrewsbury at SportsDirect.com Park : Match Preview

Ousmane Fane pushing for recall as Oldham take on ShrewsburyOldham winger Ousmane Fane could be pushing for a recall at home to Shrewsbury having made his comeback from suspension as a substitute in midweek.Midfielder Abdelhakim Omrani is still awaiting his debut as a knee injury has kept him out since joining last week.Saturday is probably too early for another new arrival, Mohamed Maouche, who signed from Ligue 2 side Tours on Tuesday.Defender Rob Hunt has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury while Ryan Flynn and Paul Green (both Achilles) remain doubts and manager John Sheridan may retain the majority of the side who recorded their first win of the season against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.Stefan Payne remains a doubt for leaders Shrewsbury after coming off in their 1-0 win over Southend with an ankle injury.James Bolton (knee) and Junior Brown, who has an unspecified knock, are also doubts for Paul Hurst's side.Midfielder Bryn Morris (knee) is a week from returning to training after not featuring since the opening day victory over Northampton but Carlton Morris is back after a hamstring problem.Sky Bet League One leaders Shrewsbury are aiming to maintain their unbeaten record this season and are three points ahead of second placed Peterborough.

Source: PAR

