 
  1. Football
  2. Oldham Athletic

Oldham V Shrewsbury at SportsDirect.com Park : Match Preview

14 September 2017 04:26
Ousmane Fane pushing for recall as Oldham take on Shrewsbury

Oldham winger Ousmane Fane could be pushing for a recall at home to Shrewsbury having made his comeback from suspension as a substitute in midweek.

Midfielder Abdelhakim Omrani is still awaiting his debut as a knee injury has kept him out since joining last week.

Saturday is probably too early for another new arrival, Mohamed Maouche, who signed from Ligue 2 side Tours on Tuesday.

Defender Rob Hunt has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury while Ryan Flynn and Paul Green (both Achilles) remain doubts and manager John Sheridan may retain the majority of the side who recorded their first win of the season against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Stefan Payne remains a doubt for leaders Shrewsbury after coming off in their 1-0 win over Southend with an ankle injury.

James Bolton (knee) and Junior Brown, who has an unspecified knock, are also doubts for Paul Hurst's side.

Midfielder Bryn Morris (knee) is a week from returning to training after not featuring since the opening day victory over Northampton but Carlton Morris is back after a hamstring problem.

Sky Bet League One leaders Shrewsbury are aiming to maintain their unbeaten record this season and are three points ahead of second placed Peterborough.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.