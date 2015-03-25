Oldham V Scunthorpe at SportsDirect.com Park : Match Preview

Oldham sweating over Kean Bryan for Scunthorpe clashOldham will monitor midfielder Kean Bryan ahead of the League One home clash with Scunthorpe.Bryan, who completed the full duration of the 2-1 win over Bury on Tuesday, has been nursing a calf issue.The Latics go into the contest against the Iron unbeaten in their last six league games and having won on each of their previous three home outings.That has all been achieved under the management of Richie Wellens, who was appointed as permanent successor to John Sheridan last week.Scunthorpe manager Graham Alexander will have midfielder Andrew Crofts available again for Saturday's match.Crofts missed the home games with Fleetwood and Peterborough due to injury but returned to training on Tuesday.Defender Conor Townsend remains sidelined and will not be ready for Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy tie with Doncaster either, but Alexander hopes he will be in contention for the FA Cup clash with Northampton.Midfielder Sam Mantom is expected to be out of action for up to a month with what was originally thought to be a groin problem, but has now been diagnosed as a hip injury.

Source: PAR

