Oldham V Rochdale at SportsDirect.com Park : Match Preview

Ryan McLaughlin remains a doubt for Oldham's clash with Rochdale due to a hamstring problem.
Oldham chief Richie Wellens says Latics are feeling refreshed ahead of derby encounter.
Wellens' side have not played in the league since their 3-2 home defeat against Scunthorpe on October 28.
"The break has been nice for a couple of lads who were feeling a couple of things and fatigued, they've had a good break now," Wellens told the club's official website.
Rochdale have Joe Bunney available for the derby clash.
The last league outing saw the forward collect his fifth yellow card of the season, and he served a one-match ban during the subsequent FA Cup victory over Bromley before returning to action in the Checkatrade Trophy.
Boss Keith Hill says Dale have "had one or two minor injuries" but "the majority of the players are fit and raring to go."
Keith Keane remains sidelined as the midfielder continues his recovery from surgery.
Source: PAR