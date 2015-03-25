Oldham V Peterborough at SportsDirect.com Park : Match Preview

Eoin Doyle returns from suspension as Oldham face life without John SheridanEoin Doyle returns from suspension as Oldham start life after John Sheridan against Peterborough.Sheridan's third spell in charge of the Latics ended on Monday when he left the club by mutual consent following a poor start to the League One season which has left them bottom of the table.Richie Wellens has taken temporary charge following Sheridan's exit and will have striker Doyle back to boost his struggling squad after serving a one-match ban.Ryan McLaughlin is unlikely to be fit due to a hamstring injury sustained just 32 minutes into Saturday's 5-1 hammering at Rotherham.Peterborough are assessing Gwion Edwards after his early exit from the field last time out.The midfielder was forced off by a groin complaint just prior to the interval in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Wigan.Callum Chettle is unlikely to feature on Tuesday as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.Second-placed Posh are unbeaten away from home so far this season.

Source: PAR

