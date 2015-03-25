 
  1. Football
  2. Oldham Athletic

Oldham V Peterborough at SportsDirect.com Park : Match Preview

25 September 2017 05:24
Eoin Doyle returns from suspension as Oldham face life without John Sheridan

Eoin Doyle returns from suspension as Oldham start life after John Sheridan against Peterborough.

Sheridan's third spell in charge of the Latics ended on Monday when he left the club by mutual consent following a poor start to the League One season which has left them bottom of the table.

Richie Wellens has taken temporary charge following Sheridan's exit and will have striker Doyle back to boost his struggling squad after serving a one-match ban.

Ryan McLaughlin is unlikely to be fit due to a hamstring injury sustained just 32 minutes into Saturday's 5-1 hammering at Rotherham.

Peterborough are assessing Gwion Edwards after his early exit from the field last time out.

The midfielder was forced off by a groin complaint just prior to the interval in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Wigan.

Callum Chettle is unlikely to feature on Tuesday as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Second-placed Posh are unbeaten away from home so far this season.

Source: PAR

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.