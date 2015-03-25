Oldham V Northampton at SportsDirect.com Park : Match Preview

Richie Wellens faces selection dilemma ahead of Oldham's clash with NorthamptonOldham boss Richie Wellens has a selection headache ahead of the Sky Bet League One clash against Northampton.The Latics manager made six changes to the side which lost 2-0 to Southend last Saturday and was rewarded with a 1-0 win over Bradford in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday.Tope Obadeyi scored the only goal while Ryan Flynn and Paul Green also impressed against the Bantams and are all pushing for starts.Wellens also has Ryan McLaughlin (hamstring) back available after the defender made his first appearance since September in midweek.Northampton striker Chris Long will be fit for the trip to SportsDirect.com Park after recovering from an ankle injury.Long limped out of last Saturday's 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Portsmouth, but suffered no lasting damage.Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will make a late decision on midfielder John-Joe O'Toole after he suffered bruising to a bone in his ankle, although the game may come too soon for him.Midfielders Regan Poole (also ankle) and Daniel Powell (hamstring) are expected to be fit, while striker Alex Revell (groin) and full-back Aaron Phillips (thigh) continue to work their way back to full fitness.

Source: PAR

