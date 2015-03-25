 
  1. Football
  2. Oldham Athletic

Oldham V Charlton at SportsDirect.com Park : Match Preview

31 August 2017 06:59
Latics hope for improved injury picture

Oldham boss John Sheridan hopes to welcome some injured players back as his side continues to search for their first points of the season at home to Charlton.

Latics are struggling at the wrong end of the table after a disappointing six-match losing run in all competitions following the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Port Vale on penalties.

Sheridan will make late decisions over winger Tope Obadeyi and striker Craig Davies (both hamstring), who have been missing for a fortnight, while midfielders Ryan Flynn and Paul Green (both Achilles) would also provide a much-needed boost if they were to return.

On-loan Wigan midfielder Jack Byrne is eyeing his league debut after marking his Oldham bow with 90 minutes against Vale, while goalkeeper Johny Placide could be named among the substitutes after signing a two-year deal on transfer deadline day, but striker Courtney Duffus (pleural infection) misses out and fit-again Ryan McLaughlin is on duty with Northern Ireland.

Charlton manager Karl Robinson must juggle the absences of Jay DaSilva and Josh Magennis, who are both on international duty.

Johnnie Jackson is expected to deputise for DaSilva, but Charlton remain short of striking options, which means Billy Clarke will likely play out of position up front.

Ben Reeves may also therefore come into contention to start.

Lewis Page, Harry Lennon and Mark Marshall remain long-term absentees.

Source: PAR

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.