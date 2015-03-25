Oldham V Charlton at SportsDirect.com Park : Match Preview

Latics hope for improved injury pictureOldham boss John Sheridan hopes to welcome some injured players back as his side continues to search for their first points of the season at home to Charlton.Latics are struggling at the wrong end of the table after a disappointing six-match losing run in all competitions following the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Port Vale on penalties.Sheridan will make late decisions over winger Tope Obadeyi and striker Craig Davies (both hamstring), who have been missing for a fortnight, while midfielders Ryan Flynn and Paul Green (both Achilles) would also provide a much-needed boost if they were to return.On-loan Wigan midfielder Jack Byrne is eyeing his league debut after marking his Oldham bow with 90 minutes against Vale, while goalkeeper Johny Placide could be named among the substitutes after signing a two-year deal on transfer deadline day, but striker Courtney Duffus (pleural infection) misses out and fit-again Ryan McLaughlin is on duty with Northern Ireland.Charlton manager Karl Robinson must juggle the absences of Jay DaSilva and Josh Magennis, who are both on international duty.Johnnie Jackson is expected to deputise for DaSilva, but Charlton remain short of striking options, which means Billy Clarke will likely play out of position up front.Ben Reeves may also therefore come into contention to start.Lewis Page, Harry Lennon and Mark Marshall remain long-term absentees.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.