Oldham V Bury at SportsDirect.com Park : Match Preview

Queensy Menig set to stay in Oldham's line-upQueensy Menig looks set to retain his place in the Oldham XI for Bury's trip to SportsDirect.com Park.The Nantes loanee made his first League One start of the season in Latics' 4-4 draw with MK Dons, and was replaced when Richie Wellens' men were 4-2 up.In what was his first game since being appointed permanently, Wellens praised Menig for his performance in a game that also saw the return of Ryan Flynn from an Achilles injury.Ryan McLaughlin (hamstring), Courtney Duffus (illness) and Paul Green (Achilles) are all still out.Bury boss Lee Clark must decide if Jay O'Shea warrants his first start in almost three months.A knee injury suffered in the opening-day win over Walsall kept the forward sidelined but he has now made three cameos from the bench.The Shakers have lost back-to-back games but did have goalkeeper Joe Murphy return from a knee injury at the weekend.Clark does still have a lengthy injury list that features Chris Humphrey (hamstring), Craig Jones (groin), Danny Mayor (pelvis) and Stephen Dawson (knee).

Source: PAR

