Oldham V Bristol Rovers at SportsDirect.com Park : Match Preview

Eoin Doyle still unavailable for Oldham against Bristol RoversEoin Doyle is set to miss out again for Oldham against Bristol Rovers.The Latics' top scorer is struggling with illness and boss Richie Wellens does not expect the Preston loanee to be available at the weekend.That means Doyle may have played his final game for the club as his deal expires on January 1.In Doyle's absence Craig Davies and Aaron Holloway will likely continue in attack.Rovers defender Daniel Leadbitter is out with a hamstring injury.Leadbitter limped out of the goalless draw at Walsall on Boxing Day and faces four to six weeks on the sidelines.Billy Bodin will be assessed after recent hamstring trouble, with Pirates boss Darrell Clarke admitting he has to monitor his top goalscorer's workload over the busy festive period.But James Clarke travelled with the Rovers squad to Walsall and the defender is close to a first-team return after being injured on the opening day of the season.

Source: PAR

