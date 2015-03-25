Oldham V Blackburn at SportsDirect.com Park : Match Preview

Oldham are hopeful Craig Davies can return against Blackburn.
The forward has had stitches in a knee injury and the international break has allowed him to recover.
Cameron Dummigan, Jack Ruddy, Gevaro Nepomuceno and Johny Placide have all returned from international duty unscathed and Brian Wilson is available for a league fixture again having been suspended against Portsmouth.
Ryan McLaughlin (hamstring) is still around a month away while Courtney Duffus (illness), Ryan Flynn and Paul Green (both Achilles) are all out again too.
Blackburn have no fresh injury problems for the trip.
All three of their players who went away on international duty - Charlie Mulgrew, Corry Evans and back-up goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler - trained as normal on Thursday having reported no problems upon their return to the club.
Boss Tony Mowbray's only injury absentee is defender Darragh Lenihan because of a foot problem.
Rekeem Harper (hip) missed Rovers' last League One game but featured in the Checkatrade Trophy encounter against Bury in midweek.
Source: PAR