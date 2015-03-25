 
Oldham 5-1 Northampton - 09-Dec-2017 : Match Report

09 December 2017 05:42
Five-star Oldham deepen Northampton woes

Northampton's troubles deepened as they slumped to a crushing 5-1 defeat at Oldham.

The Cobblers remain in the League One drop zone and are winless in six matches in all competitions after being outclassed by a rampant home side.

Oldham needed just four minutes to go in front as midfielder Jack Byrne took possession 25 yards from goal and hit a superb curling effort into the top corner.

Northampton's Matt Crooks fired just wide, but the Latics doubled their lead after 26 minutes when Byrne delivered a left-wing corner and Tope Obadeyi headed in from six yards.

It was 3-0 in first-half injury-time, with Byrne's 20-yard drive taking a deflection on its way inside the near post.

Northampton were gifted a lifeline after 47 minutes as Sam Foley drilled into the unguarded net after Oldham goalkeeper Johny Placide was robbed of possession.

Oldham, however, grabbed their fourth goal on the hour mark when Eoin Doyle's shot was saved by David Cornell and Gevaro Nepomuceno slid in the loose ball.

Craig Davies had the final word in stoppage time with a point-blank finish from fellow substitute Aaron Holloway's cross.

Source: PA

