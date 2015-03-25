 
  1. Football
  2. Notts County

Notts County V Swindon at Meadow Lane : Match Preview

11 September 2017 03:33
Shola Ameobi to miss out for Notts County

Shola Ameobi will miss Notts County's home game against Swindon.

The Magpies face an anxious wait to discover the extent of the hamstring injury that forced him off after 41 minutes of Saturday's 2-0 victory over Morecambe.

Jonathan Forte came on for Ameobi at the weekend and he looks likely to make his first league start of the season after scoring his side's second goal against the Shrimps.

Notts boss Kevin Nolan has an otherwise fully-fit squad to choose from as he looks to extend his side's unbeaten run to eight matches.

Swindon manager David Flitcroft could name an unchanged starting line-up.

The Robins were impressive in defeating Luton 3-0 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday and there is a strong chance the same XI will be given the chance to maintain the club's 100 per cent record in away matches in the league this season.

John Goddard and Kyle Knoyle remain absent through injury, although the latter is expected to resume full training this week.

Donal McDermott will serve the second game of the three-match ban he received for his red card against Barnet earlier this month.

Source: PAR

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.