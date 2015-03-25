Notts County V Swindon at Meadow Lane : Match Preview

Shola Ameobi to miss out for Notts CountyShola Ameobi will miss Notts County's home game against Swindon.The Magpies face an anxious wait to discover the extent of the hamstring injury that forced him off after 41 minutes of Saturday's 2-0 victory over Morecambe.Jonathan Forte came on for Ameobi at the weekend and he looks likely to make his first league start of the season after scoring his side's second goal against the Shrimps.Notts boss Kevin Nolan has an otherwise fully-fit squad to choose from as he looks to extend his side's unbeaten run to eight matches.Swindon manager David Flitcroft could name an unchanged starting line-up.The Robins were impressive in defeating Luton 3-0 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday and there is a strong chance the same XI will be given the chance to maintain the club's 100 per cent record in away matches in the league this season.John Goddard and Kyle Knoyle remain absent through injury, although the latter is expected to resume full training this week.Donal McDermott will serve the second game of the three-match ban he received for his red card against Barnet earlier this month.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.