Notts County V Newport County at Meadow Lane : Match Preview

26 October 2017 07:48
Notts County to recall the big guns against Newport

Wholesale changes will be made by Notts County manager Kevin Nolan when his team resume League Two action at home to Newport.

Nolan swapped 10 players against Mansfield in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek, with only defender Shaun Brisley retaining his place.

It remains to be seen if Adam Collin (knee) is fit enough to return in goal but either him or Ross Fitzsimons will replace Branislav Pindroch between the posts.

Matt Tootle, Richard Duffy, Ryan Yates, Jorge Grant, Shola Ameobi and Jon Stead are also expected to be restored to the starting line-up after being rested against Mansfield.

Newport must wait to give veteran striker Paul Hayes his debut.

Hayes joined the Exiles last week after manager Mike Flynn contacted the unattached forward on social media.

But 34-year-old Hayes has to build up his fitness levels before being named in Flynn's matchday squad.

Skipper Joss Labadie and Calum Jahraldo-Martin are both out with hamstring injuries, but midfielder Robbie Willmott is available after recovering from a knee problem.

Source: PAR

