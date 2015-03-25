Notts County V Morecambe at Meadow Lane : Match Preview

Tootle back in Magpies mixMatt Tootle's return from suspension gives Notts County boss Kevin Nolan a full-strength squad to choose from for the visit of Morecambe.The defender served a one-match ban as the Magpies extended their unbeaten run since the opening day of the season to six matches in all competitions with a 1-0 victory against Port Vale.Rob Milsom and Lewis Alessandra, who scored the winning goal at Vale Park, impressed from the bench last weekend and will be pushing for starting places.Jonathan Forte continues to catch the eye with his substitute appearances.Morecambe striker Vadaine Oliver begins a three-match ban for his straight red card against Accrington.Kevin Ellison is likely to take the summer signing's place after he came off the bench to open his account for the season in the 2-1 defeat.Season-long loan signing Callum Lang could make his first start for the Shrimps after a substitute appearance.Alex Kenyon, currently sidelined through injury, looks unlikely to be back for the trip to the east midlands.

Source: PAR

