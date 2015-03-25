 
  1. Football
  2. Notts County

Notts County V Morecambe at Meadow Lane : Match Preview

07 September 2017 03:01
Tootle back in Magpies mix

Matt Tootle's return from suspension gives Notts County boss Kevin Nolan a full-strength squad to choose from for the visit of Morecambe.

The defender served a one-match ban as the Magpies extended their unbeaten run since the opening day of the season to six matches in all competitions with a 1-0 victory against Port Vale.

Rob Milsom and Lewis Alessandra, who scored the winning goal at Vale Park, impressed from the bench last weekend and will be pushing for starting places.

Jonathan Forte continues to catch the eye with his substitute appearances.

Morecambe striker Vadaine Oliver begins a three-match ban for his straight red card against Accrington.

Kevin Ellison is likely to take the summer signing's place after he came off the bench to open his account for the season in the 2-1 defeat.

Season-long loan signing Callum Lang could make his first start for the Shrimps after a substitute appearance.

Alex Kenyon, currently sidelined through injury, looks unlikely to be back for the trip to the east midlands.

Source: PAR

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.