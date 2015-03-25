 
Notts County V Lincoln City at Meadow Lane : Match Preview

21 September 2017 02:14
Notts County defender Shaun Brisley to miss Lincoln clash

Shaun Brisley is a fresh injury absentee for Notts County ahead of their home game against Lincoln.

Brisley limped off during the 1-0 win over Crawley and is set to be out for around two weeks but Magpies manager Kevin Nolan, who this week agreed a new three-year contract, has options to replace the defender.

Elliott Hewitt came on for Brisley at Broadfield Stadium while Haydn Hollis is another who could deputise.

Winger Terry Hawkridge is set to be fit to face his former club after he was left on the bench against Crawley due to illness while Shola Ameobi's hamstring injury is not a serious one and the striker, who has missed two matches, should not be out much longer.

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley must decide whether now is the right time to recall captain Luke Waterfall.

The defender has been unable to get in the team recently but he has been training well, according to Cowley, and last weekend's home defeat to Mansfield may open the door for his return.

Sean Long was back on the bench against the Stags after injury and the full-back will also be looking to reclaim his starting spot.

Midfielder Josh Ginnelly is fit again and pushing for a place in Cowley's line-up as the Imps boss considers making one or two changes following only a second league loss of the season.

