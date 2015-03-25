 
Notts County V Grimsby at Meadow Lane : Match Preview

15 December 2017 01:25
No new injury concerns for Notts County ahead of Grimsby game

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan is still without Michael O'Connor and Adam Collin but otherwise hopes to be at full strength for the visit of Grimsby.

Captain O'Connor is a long-term absentee, with the midfielder having suffered a serious knee injury in April which required surgery.

Goalkeeper Collin, meanwhile, has been sidelined since October due to a knee problem of his own and he is not set to be available until 2018 either.

Aside from those two, however, Nolan has told the Nottingham Post that his League Two promotion hopefuls "are all good injury wise" for the game.

Grimsby boss Russell Slade hopes to have James Berrett available for the trip to Notts County.

The midfielder was passed fit to face Forest Green last week but broke down in the warm-up.

Slade has no new injury concerns ahead of the clash and said: "Notts County are at the top of the table for one reason, they do the basics better than anyone else in the league.

"We are going to what I would consider a very, very confident side."

Source: PAR

