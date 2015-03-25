 
Notts County V Forest Green at Meadow Lane : Match Preview

05 October 2017 03:32
Shola Ameobi fit for Notts County as league leaders prepare to host Forest Green

Notts County have Shola Ameobi available after his return in the defeat at Mansfield.

The striker had been sidelined for three weeks with a hamstring injury but played 20 minutes of the 3-1 loss.

Dan Jones is still struggling with a hamstring injury having missed the Magpies' last two games.

Aside from the defender, boss Kevin Nolan now has a fully-fit squad as they top Sky Bet League Two on goal difference.

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper has no new injury or suspension worries following his side's midweek Checkatrade Trophy win against local rivals Cheltenham.

Defender Manny Monthe remains sidelined after fracturing a cheekbone in training last week and midfielder Liam Noble is also unavailable due to "a medical matter".

Cooper made just two changes on Tuesday night as defender Lee Collins and striker Omar Bugiel missed out and both players could return to the starting line-up.

Bugiel turned down an international call-up from Lebanon to stay and play for his club instead of his country's Asian Cup qualifier against North Korea in Beirut on October 10.

