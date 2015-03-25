Notts County V Colchester at Meadow Lane : Match Preview

Notts County to assess Jon Stead ahead of Colchester visitNotts County are assessing Jon Stead ahead of the visit of Colchester.The striker suffered a dead leg during the draw with Yeovil in midweek and Magpies manager Kevin Nolan thinks the game on Saturday could come too quickly for him to be involved.Jonathan Forte, who replaced Stead at Huish Park and scored the opening goal, also took a whack to the face during that game but he is expected to be fine.Shola Ameobi was rested against Yeovil but he will return to contention for the weekend when Notts look to protect their unbeaten league record at Meadow Lane this season.In-form Colchester will check on the fitness of winger Doug Loft ahead of the trip to Meadow Lane.Loft was recalled to the side for the midweek win over Lincoln but was forced off late in the first half because of a shoulder problem.Midfielder Sean Murray is stepping up his recovery following knee surgery along with forward Kurtis Guthrie, who has been sidelined by long-term ankle trouble.Winger Brennan Dickenson, club captain Luke Prosser and midfielder Courtney Senior are all working their way back from respective knee problems.

