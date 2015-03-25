 
Notts County V Cheltenham at Meadow Lane : Match Preview

16 November 2017 05:40
Elliott Hewitt suspended for Notts County clash with Cheltenham

Sky Bet League Two leaders Notts County are without the banned Elliott Hewitt for the visit of Cheltenham.

The defender collected his fifth booking of the season in the 1-1 draw at Stevenage, where he also scored the Magpies' equaliser.

Rob Milsom, Liam Walker and Curtis Thompson are all possible replacements for Notts County boss Kevin Nolan.

Goalkeeper Adam Collin remains sidelined for at least another five weeks after suffering a knee injury against Barnet last month.

Bristol City loanee Joe Morrell will return to the Cheltenham starting line-up after missing the last two matches due to international duty.

Morrell was selected for the Wales Under-21s squad but missed the Bosnia and Herzegovina game with illness and was an unused substitute for the Romania clash four days later.

Midfielder Kevin Dawson serves the second of his three-match suspension for his red card in the FA Cup first round defeat against Maidstone earlier this month.

Jordan Cranston has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his hamstring in the 2-2 home draw with Luton and will undergo surgery next week.

