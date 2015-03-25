 
Notts County V Barnet at Meadow Lane : Match Preview

13 October 2017 10:49
Kevin Nola contemplating changes as Notts County host Barnet

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan might make changes for the visit of Barnet.

Shola Ameobi is fit again and the striker is in contention for a return to the starting line-up while the likes of Lewis Alessandra, Elliott Hewitt, Haydn Hollis and Nicky Hunt could also come into Nolan's thinking.

Midfielder Liam Walker is available again after missing the home draw with Forest Green while on international duty with Gibraltar.

Dan Jones has been struggling with a hamstring injury in recent weeks, missing the last three matches, and Nolan will hope to have the left-back back in contention again soon.

Barnet top-scorer Shaq Coulthirst will be assessed ahead of the trip to Meadow Lane.

The forward, who has six league goals, has been struggling with a hamstring problem and missed last weekend's goalless draw with Coventry.

Bees boss Rossi Eames has no fresh injury concerns but remains without a host of key players.

Goalkeeper Jamie Stephens, left-back Elliott Johnson, midfielder Curtis Weston and forward Dave Tarpey (all knee) remain out, along with defender Richard Brindley (foot) and striker John Akinde (hamstring).

Source: PAR

