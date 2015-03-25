 
Notts County V Accrington Stanley at Meadow Lane : Match Preview

24 August 2017 02:51
Jonathan Forte bidding for Notts County start against Accrington

Jonathan Forte is pushing hard for a place in the Notts County starting line-up for Friday night's home game against Accrington.

The striker has come on and scored as a substitute in each of the last two matches and is putting pressure on the places of Jon Stead and Shola Ameobi.

Magpies manager Kevin Nolan has no new injury problems as he looks to maintain his side's momentum following three-straight wins in all competitions.

Club captain Michael O'Connor remains the only absentee as he continues to recover from knee surgery and the midfielder will not be available until 2018.

Accrington could hand a debut to forward Mallik Wilks after he arrived on loan from Leeds on Thursday.

The 18-year-old will bolster John Coleman's attacking options, although Stanley are also short in defence after the sale of centre-back Omar Beckles to Shrewsbury.

Tom Dallison - who scored in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to West Brom - is out with a calf injury.

Dallison's fellow Brighton loanee Tyler Forbes is struggling to shake off the knee complaint that ruled him out against the Premier League side.

