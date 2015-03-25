Notts County 2-1 Barnet - 14-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Notts County beat Barnet to go top of League TwoNotts County survived a late scare to move back to the top of League Two with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Barnet.Goals from Shaun Brisley and Ryan Yates moved the Magpies above Exeter on goal difference, despite Simon Akinola's late strike.Kevin Nolan's men went ahead after 16 minutes when Shola Ameobi, a real menace to the visitors' defence, headed a Rob Milsom corner towards goal and Brisley forced the ball home.Barnet found chances few and far between but home goalkeeper Adam Collin, who later went off injured, had to produce a smart save to deny Jamal Campbell-Ryce's deflected shot.But the second goal County were looking for arrived seven minutes into the second half when the impressive Matt Tootle crossed for Yates, who glanced in his first league goal of the season.The hosts pressed for a third, Jorge Grant scooping over from close range before Jon Stead fired home on the turn only to be denied by an offside flag.But Barnet kept plugging away and were rewarded when substitute Akinola drove inside the far post with seven minutes remaining.And they had chances to equalise with Ricardo Almeida Santos spurning the best when he blasted over from 12 yards.

Source: PA

