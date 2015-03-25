 
  1. Football
  2. Notts County

Notts County 2-1 Barnet - 14-Oct-2017 : Match Report

14 October 2017 05:40
Notts County beat Barnet to go top of League Two

Notts County survived a late scare to move back to the top of League Two with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Barnet.

Goals from Shaun Brisley and Ryan Yates moved the Magpies above Exeter on goal difference, despite Simon Akinola's late strike.

Kevin Nolan's men went ahead after 16 minutes when Shola Ameobi, a real menace to the visitors' defence, headed a Rob Milsom corner towards goal and Brisley forced the ball home.

Barnet found chances few and far between but home goalkeeper Adam Collin, who later went off injured, had to produce a smart save to deny Jamal Campbell-Ryce's deflected shot.

But the second goal County were looking for arrived seven minutes into the second half when the impressive Matt Tootle crossed for Yates, who glanced in his first league goal of the season.

The hosts pressed for a third, Jorge Grant scooping over from close range before Jon Stead fired home on the turn only to be denied by an offside flag.

But Barnet kept plugging away and were rewarded when substitute Akinola drove inside the far post with seven minutes remaining.

And they had chances to equalise with Ricardo Almeida Santos spurning the best when he blasted over from 12 yards.

Source: PA

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the