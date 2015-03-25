 
Notts County 1-1 Forest Green - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

07 October 2017 05:16
Rob Milsom rescues point for Notts County

Rob Milsom's stoppage-time header preserved Notts County's unbeaten home record as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Forest Green at Meadow Lane.

The Magpies midfielder met Matt Tootle's cross to power a header past Sam Russell which cancelled out Omar Bugiel's first-half opener for the visitors.

County will feel fortunate to have grabbed a point against Mark Cooper's side, who defended doggedly and took the lead against the run of play when Bugiel tapped in Christian Doidge's cross.

Luke James then forced Adam Collin into a save with a diving header as Rovers, who are without a league win since August, looked to add a decisive second goal.

Roared on by a crowd of more than 13,000, Notts County found clear-cut chances hard to come by in what was shaping up to be an afternoon of frustration for Kevin Nolan's team.

Shola Ameobi wasted their best opportunity when he headed wide of the post from Jorge Grant's cross.

But just as time was about to run out, Milsom rose highest in the box and although goalkeeper Sam Russell got a hand to his header, he could not keep it out.

Source: PA

