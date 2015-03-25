 
Nottm Forest V Wolverhampton at The City Ground : Match Preview

15 September 2017 11:11
Mark Warburton set to stick with unchanged side against Wolves

Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton will probably have an unchanged squad for the visit of Wolves.

David Vaughan (groin), Matty Cash (ankle) and Jamie Ward (calf) are all edging close to a return from injury but Saturday's clash looks like it will come just too soon for the trio.

Forest's strength in depth is such that Michael Mancienne has not been included in the squad for the last two matches but the defender will be eager to be involved against his former club.

Warburton has options should he wish to make changes and the likes of Barrie McKay, Zach Clough, Mustapha Carayol and Jason Cummings could come into the team.

Wolves remain without Helder Costa but the forward is closing in on a comeback after surgery on his ankle in July.

They are missing Willy Boly with the defender still battling a hamstring injury and is expected to miss the next couple of weeks.

Romain Saiss is pushing to return after starting on the bench for the 3-3 draw against Bristol City on Tuesday which denied Wolves the chance to move into the top two in the Sky Bet Championship.

Barry Douglas has not featured for the last four games, since Wolves' 2-1 defeat at Cardiff, with no reason given for his exclusion.

Source: PAR

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.