Nottm Forest V Wolverhampton at The City Ground : Match Preview

Mark Warburton set to stick with unchanged side against WolvesNottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton will probably have an unchanged squad for the visit of Wolves.David Vaughan (groin), Matty Cash (ankle) and Jamie Ward (calf) are all edging close to a return from injury but Saturday's clash looks like it will come just too soon for the trio.Forest's strength in depth is such that Michael Mancienne has not been included in the squad for the last two matches but the defender will be eager to be involved against his former club.Warburton has options should he wish to make changes and the likes of Barrie McKay, Zach Clough, Mustapha Carayol and Jason Cummings could come into the team.Wolves remain without Helder Costa but the forward is closing in on a comeback after surgery on his ankle in July.They are missing Willy Boly with the defender still battling a hamstring injury and is expected to miss the next couple of weeks.Romain Saiss is pushing to return after starting on the bench for the 3-3 draw against Bristol City on Tuesday which denied Wolves the chance to move into the top two in the Sky Bet Championship.Barry Douglas has not featured for the last four games, since Wolves' 2-1 defeat at Cardiff, with no reason given for his exclusion.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.