Nottm Forest V Sheff Wed at The City Ground : Match Preview

Forest to check on Danny Fox and Matt MillsNottingham Forest will assess defenders Danny Fox and Matt Mills ahead of the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.Full-back Fox has returned to full training after a knee injury but Reds boss Mark Warburton decided against including him in the squad against Preston.Mills missed Saturday's 1-1 draw at Deepdale after limping off in the defeat to Bristol City but the centre-half could be back in contention on Boxing Day.Club captain Chris Cohen continues to work his way back to fitness following his knee problems while Jack Hobbs is doing likewise after his back issues.Sheffield Wednesday begin life after Carlos Carvalhal. The Portuguese left his position on Christmas Eve following a seven-game winless run and Lee Bullen will take charge at the City Ground.Bullen will hope skipper Glenn Loovens will be fit after he was not risked for Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough due to a quad injury.Morgan Fox will ease an injury crisis by returning from a one-match ban but Wednesday's absentee list remains lengthy.Kieren Westwood, Jack Hunt, Tom Lees, Kieran Lee, Barry Bannan, George Boyd, Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri all missed out against Boro and remain missing.

Source: PAR

