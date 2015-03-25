Nottm Forest V Sheff Utd at The City Ground : Match Preview

Matt Mills banned for Forest against Sheffield UnitedNottingham Forest will hope to head into the international break on a positive note against in-form Sheffield United but they will try to do so without Matt Mills.Mills received his fifth yellow card of the season in the home defeat to Fulham, the Reds fifth loss in six Championship games, and the defender will serve a one-match suspension on Saturday.Full-back Danny Fox has been nursing a minor niggle recently but he could come back into contention.Forest boss Mark Warburton has options should he wish to make changes with the likes of Barrie McKay, Ben Brereton and Andreas Bouchalakis in particular pushing for recalls.Sheffield United striker Clayton Donaldson is back in contention after being sidelined for four matches due to a hamstring injury.Donaldson scored twice on his Blades debut in the win at Sunderland earlier this month and boss Chris Wilder confirmed he will be in the squad.Defender Enda Stevens has been cleared to resume after being forced off at half-time in the midweek win against Wolves.Midfielder Kieron Freeman remains doubtful after missing the last two games due to a hip injury as the Blades chase a seventh win in eight league matches.

Source: PAR

