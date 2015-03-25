Nottm Forest V QPR at The City Ground : Match Preview

Forest set for double boost against QPRNottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton will hope to welcome back striker Daryl Murphy and defender Armand Traore for the visit of QPR.Warburton had expected the pair to have shaken off hamstring injuries in time to travel to Reading in midweek but neither was named in the squad for the 3-1 defeat at the Madejski Stadium.Defender Danny Fox faces a spell on the sidelines with an unspecified issue.Forest were off-colour against the Royals and were 3-0 down before a late consolation from Ben Osborn, so Warburton may opt to freshen up his side, with Zach Clough, Jamie Ward, Tyler Walker and Ben Brereton pushing for recalls.QPR can welcome back defender Joel Lynch after suspension.The centre-half missed Tuesday night's 1-0 win over high-flying Sheffield United after collecting a fifth booking this season.Boss Ian Holloway has no new injury worries after back-to-back wins, having also seen his side beat Wolves last weekend.But Nedum Onuoha (hamstring), James Perch and Grant Hall (both knee) are set to miss out again.

Source: PAR

