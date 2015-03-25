 
Nottm Forest V Middlesbrough at The City Ground : Match Preview

17 August 2017 05:22
Stephen Henderson could return to Nottingham Forest squad

Stephen Henderson could make his long-awaited return to the Nottingham Forest squad when Middlesbrough visit the City Ground.

The goalkeeper has been sidelined since suffering an Achilles injury against Norwich in February but he has recently featured for the Under-23 side and might even be on the bench on Saturday.

Reds boss Mark Warburton has no new injury issues, with Chris Cohen (knee) still out and Jamie Ward and Matty Cash long-term absentees.

The likes of Eric Lichaj, Armand Traore, Zach Clough, Mustapha Carayol and Jason Cummings will all be hoping to start as Britt Assombalonga makes a quick return to his old club.

Central defender Daniel Ayala is back in contention for Middlesbrough after injury.

The 26-year-old defender missed the victories over Sheffield United and Burton with an ankle problem but is expected to be available for the trip to the City Ground.

Striker Martin Braithwaite has returned to light training but will miss out once again as he works his way back from a hamstring strain.

Manager Garry Monk had hoped to have Birmingham defender Ryan Shotton among his ranks, but although a fee has been agreed, opposite number Harry Redknapp will not allow Shotton, whose wife is due to give birth, to leave St Andrew's until he has secured a replacement.

Source: PAR

