Nottm Forest V Leeds at The City Ground : Match Preview

24 August 2017 05:11
New Leeds signing Jay-Roy Grot could make debut at Forest

Latest signing Jay-Roy Grot could make his Leeds debut after completing his switch from Nijmegen.

The 19-year-old arrived at Elland Road earlier this week in the wake of Chris Wood's club record B#15million move to Premier League Burnley.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen made nine changes for the midweek Carabao Cup demolition of League Two Newport, handing full debuts to Eoghan Stokes and Madger Gomes.

However, it was Kemar Roofe who caught the eye with a hat-trick in a 5-1 win and he will hope for another chance to impress in the Sky Bet Championship.

Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton will make a handful of changes against Leeds.

Warburton swapped six players for the League Cup trip to Newcastle and he will revert back to something like the team that started last weekend's Championship victory over Middlesbrough.

After 120 minutes of football at St James' Park, some players are feeling the effects and Andreas Bouchalakis had to come off at half-time during the second-round tie due to stiffness.

Tendayi Darikwa, Matt Mills, Daryl Murphy and Barrie McKay are among those players expected to be restored to the Reds' starting line-up, while new signing Liam Bridcutt will also be available. Midfielder David Vaughan is injured and will be assessed.

Source: PAR

