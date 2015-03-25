Nottm Forest V Fulham at The City Ground : Match Preview

Midfielder Ben Osborn set to return to starting line-up against FulhamNottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton has hinted that Ben Osborn will return to the starting line-up against Fulham.The midfielder was only named as a substitute at Aston Villa because of a minor injury and he made a positive impact when introduced from the bench on Saturday.Full-back Danny Fox missed the defeat at Villa Park with a minor niggle but he should be back in contention.David Vaughan, out for over a month with a groin injury, resumed full training on Monday and the midfielder might have an outside chance of making the squad against Sheffield United.Fulham winger Floyd Ayite looks set to sit out the match at the City Ground.Ayite came off just before half-time in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough due to a hamstring problem.Rafa Soares has been stepping up his recovery from an ankle issue and is poised to feature for the under-23s this week.Tom Cairney (knee) and Lucas Piazon (broken leg) remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

