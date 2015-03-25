Nottm Forest V Cardiff at The City Ground : Match Preview

Liam Bridcutt suspended for Nottingham Forest's clash against CardiffNottingham Forest will be without the suspended Liam Bridcutt when Cardiff visit the City Ground.The midfielder serves a one-match ban on Sunday and Reds boss Mark Warburton could recall Andreas Bouchalakis as a like-for-like replacement.Winger Mustapha Carayol is pushing for his first start in the Sky Bet Championship this season after impressing from the bench in midweek, setting up Daryl Murphy for the winning goal against Norwich.Tendayi Darikwa limped off injured on Tuesday night and he is likely to be replaced at full-back by the fit again Armand Traore.Cardiff striker Kenneth Zohore is again ruled out after having minor foot surgery.But Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock expects Zohore - who has not played since mid-October - to be back within the next fortnight after having scar tissue removed from his heel.Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could return after limping out of the defeat to Bristol City and missing subsequent wins over Brentford and Barnsley.Omar Bogle completes a three-match ban as long-term absentees Jazz Richards and Kadeem Harris edge closer to full fitness.

Source: PAR

